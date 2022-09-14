Small business resources

M State has been selected to host the West Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center, an initiative started in 1980 to aid small businesses flourish throughout the region. 

 Submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Minnesota State Community and Technical College has been chosen as the new host of the West Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center for a three-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2023. M State was selected for its proven commitment to business development, existing resources, large geographic, demographic footprint and established partnerships with regional businesses and industry. Created in 1980 to help small businesses start, grow and succeed, the program offers free one-on-one professional business consulting services and helps secure investment capital for business ventures.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?