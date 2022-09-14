Minnesota State Community and Technical College has been chosen as the new host of the West Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center for a three-year period beginning Jan. 1, 2023. M State was selected for its proven commitment to business development, existing resources, large geographic, demographic footprint and established partnerships with regional businesses and industry. Created in 1980 to help small businesses start, grow and succeed, the program offers free one-on-one professional business consulting services and helps secure investment capital for business ventures.
Small business boost: M State tabbed for development center
Tor Anderson
