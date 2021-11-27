Small Business Saturday has become a national, annual celebration, supporting local businesses and economies by reminding consumers to buy their goods and gifts from shops, restaurants and retailers that are locally owned and operated. The goal is to support the businesses that play a vital role in local economies. Whether it’s a cup of coffee, a necklace, soap or a sweater, purchasing goods locally makes a difference.
Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by credit card service company American Express. The purpose was to offer a different shopping experience that countered the traditional corporate Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping celebrations.
“(I)n the midst of the recession in 2010 — we created Small Business Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses,” stated American Express on their website, outlining the history of Small Business Saturday.
The first Small Business Saturday was a big success, and just a year later, the United States Senate passed a resolution officially designating Nov. 26, as “Small Business Saturday,” further raising awareness about the importance of buying from locally owned small businesses. Even the president of the United States at the time, Barack Obama, acknowledged the value of shopping small on Small Business Saturday.
Since then, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has become a staple holiday for local communities and is a festive time when residents go out and support their favorite small businesses.
This Saturday the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with 23 local businesses to celebrate Small Business Saturday with the first ever “Small Business Saturday Experience.”
Shoppers and diners can pick up a punch card at any of the participating retailers or at the Fergus Falls Area Chamber (FFACC) of Commerce and start earning “punches.” Anyone who shops or dines at five of the participating locations, earning five “punches,” will be entered to win $50 in Fergus Bucks.
“We want people to shop small all season long, not just on Small Business Saturday, but we wanted to throw an extra little adventure into it,” said Lisa Workman, president of the FFACC.
Workman believes the local businesses in Fergus Falls are a big part of what makes the town a great place to call home. “You know, when people do business locally these businesses are, one, able to provide jobs ... they purchase goods and services and materials and products from other businesses. But also it gives us, as residents, more options,” she explained.
Workman says it’s important to shop locally. “The other piece of it too, that I think is key, is the fact that we’re a small enough town where we can make a positive impact one person at a time,” she said.
Participants can bring their punch card to the FFACC at 202 S. Court St., by Dec. 3, to be entered into the drawing.