Tungsten

Shane Gesell caught this bass sampling a new tungsten bait late last summer!

The introduction of lures made from tungsten several years ago transformed the sport of ice fishing, at least in this angler’s eyes. Tungsten is denser than lead, so now anglers had small lures that still sank fast. This makes panfish in deeper water easier to catch because an angler can use a bait with a tiny profile, but one that still sinks quickly. Tungsten is great for panfish anglers who also fish in weeds in winter because the lures don’t get hung up on vegetation as often. They also excel at letting anglers quickly get “back down” to roaming schools of panfish before these fish leave after an initial catch from the school.



