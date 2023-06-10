Angel of Hope Park

Fergus Falls Angel of Hope Park offers grieving families a place to heal.

 Karrie Carlson Daily Journal Media

“Perhaps it is divine irony that within the darkest moments we are capable of revealing the greatest light, demonstrating what is best with humanity.”



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?