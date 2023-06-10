“Perhaps it is divine irony that within the darkest moments we are capable of revealing the greatest light, demonstrating what is best with humanity.”
This quote from American author Richard Paul Evans welcomes visitors to the Angel of Hope Memorial Park’s website. It is Evans' book “The Christmas Box," that became the inspiration for the first memorial park. This sentiment drives Fergus Falls’ Angel of Hope Memorial Park to be that source of light during the hardest times for many local families.
The Angel of Hope Park is part of an international network of memorials parks. Each of the more than 100 parks provides a place of healing and hope for parents, families and loved ones who are grieving the loss of a child.
Sandi and Tim Kenyon attended an Angel of Hope vigil in Perham following the death of their son. Sandi Kenyon said, “We realized what a place of healing it was and hoped we could help build one in this area to help other parents who had also lost a child.”
What started as a meeting with five people, turned into breaking ground at Grotto/Adams Park in August 2011. The Fergus Falls’ Angel of Hope Memorial Park is a meaningful place for the community.
“This park has truly been a place to remember our children who are no longer with us,” Sandi explained.
Pillars frame the park displaying the names of children lost at any age, for any reason. An engraved brick can be purchased by parents and grandparents in honor of their child. There are currently over 400 names filling the pillars that are at the park.
A yearly vigil with a guest speaker has annually been held in December, but the Minnesota winter has made it a challenge. Some adjustments made this year will hopefully make the event more accessible for everyone to attend.
“We recently found out that we didn't have to stay with the Dec. 6 date that was recommended,” Sandi added. “And because of the extreme cold and snow at that time of year the board made the decision to go with the third Tuesday of May each year from now on at 7 p.m.”
Building and expanding the Angel of Hope Park in Fergus Falls has been a labor of love. The board of volunteers work year round to keep it a place of healing and a peaceful gathering spot for families.
“My husband and I have been told many times how much this Angel Of Hope Park has meant to others dealing with the pain of losing a child, a place to sit, a place of healing and peace for them,” Sandi said.
The park is currently raising funds to place two more pillars that are needed. If you are interested in learning more about The Angel of Hope Park, purchasing a brick to be displayed, or donating, visit their web page at angelofhopefergusfalls.org or mail your donation to Angel Of Hope Park, P.O. Box 817, 1011 Western Avenue, Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
