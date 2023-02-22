I was exiting Lake Region Healthcare a couple of weeks ago following an early morning meeting with a local service organization. As I passed through the doors, I acknowledged an acquaintance who was on his way into the hospital with a nod and a “good morning.” I found out later that day he was on his way into the hospital because he was having a heart attack.
Fortunately, he received the care he needed and made a full recovery, but the experience made me stop and reflect. I carry a lot of responsibilities and I feel their weight. I wonder how many people I pass each day with burdens far greater than mine. As we experience those casual connections with people in our daily lives, what do we miss? It is easy to be absorbed in our own lives and miss opportunities to be more supportive, helpful and loving to those around us.
I have written about concerns that I have for our students in the past. From our own interactions with them, from parental reports and the results of the Minnesota Student Survey taken last spring, our students have a lot on their plates. I was speaking with an employee of Lake Region Mental Health recently about her work and the most common reasons that students seek mental health counseling. Her response was trauma and anxiety.
The reasons likely vary from student to student. There was the isolation experienced during the pandemic. There are families struggling with mental health issues, addiction and poverty. There is violence and social conflict in our society. According to a recent U.S.A. Today article, with the recent tragedy on the campus of Michigan State University, we have had 71 mass shootings in the United States in the first six weeks of 2023. As an adult, I struggle to make sense of what has happened to our society. What must it look like through the eyes of our children?
What does the school district do to help and support student mental health? The answer is quite a bit. We have four school counselors to serve the students at Kennedy Secondary School. We recognized their incredibly important work recently during National School Counseling Week. They are front line workers who are there to support students who may be struggling and a critical referral source for students who may need additional care. We also contract mental health support services through Lakeland Mental Health to include social workers, therapists and a chemical dependency counselor. In addition, staff help students to develop self-regulation skills and may teach strategies to cope with stress and anxiety.
While there is a lot of support in place, the need has greatly increased over the past couple of years - both in our school and in society. As a parent or community member, one of the most important things we can do is simple. Take time to connect with the people we come into contact with and really ask them, “How are you doing?” That connection may open up a much deeper conversation about the struggles people carry that all too often we fail to notice.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone