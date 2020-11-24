With last week’s announcement by state and health officials, many people’s Thanksgiving plans went out the window. While it was already recommended that Thanksgiving celebrations be limited to 10 people, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that people only gather with family within their immediate household.
This has made people change up their typical Thanksgiving dinner traditions to smaller family gatherings. At the end of October, Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery chain, researched shoppers plans for Thanksgiving with 43% planning to celebrate in their immediate household. This has caused several grocery stores to pivot from the usual sized bird to smaller or non-whole turkeys.
Service Food manager Kevin King has not seen a slowdown in the purchase of turkeys.
“There is more demand for the smaller bird, of course, but we order six months in advance,” King said. “So there are plenty of turkeys, but the smaller size might run out earlier.”
King stated that Service Food carries turkeys in the range of 10 to 20 pounds, but predominantly have turkeys between 14 to 16 pounds. Service Food’s deli has also been taking calls for prepared meals. “I haven’t checked as of late, but there are a few slots open. We are closed Thursday, so folks would have to pick them up Wednesday,” King added.
While many have prepared a turkey for Thanksgiving, there are still several others that haven’t attempted to cook a bird for the big feast.
Although there are numerous places on the internet for recipes, Butterball’s Turkey Talk Line (1-800-288-8372 or text 844-877-3456) is one place that provides tips and tricks for those looking to cook their first, second or 10th turkey. The talk line has been around since 1981 and is open November and December with over 50-plus experts to answer questions for households in the U.S. and Canada.
