Top earners

From left to right: Joe Rogal, Christian Reed, Charlie Fuder and Kaden Haarstad. This team took home first place in a recent statewide stock market simulation game where each group was allotted $100,000 of fake funds to actively trade in a real stock market environment; this team ended the competition with $452,912. 

 Submitted | Ethan Soland

Ethan Soland is an economics teacher at the Fergus Falls High School and students in his class recently took home top awards for a recent statewide stock market simulation competition.



