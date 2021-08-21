History Day Minnesota is an annual competition for students grades 6-12 in Minnesota. It’s a special day when students from all over the state come together
to showcase their research to a panel of judges. Local high school student, Solvie Smestad, has a long and rich history participating in this program and recently completed a prestigious internship for the Summer History Immersion Program.
Smestad’s first experience with History Day was in sixth grade, the earliest academic year in which students can participate. Her instructor, Danielle Buckmeier, remembers the first year with Smestad, “She was pretty quiet early on.” That quickly changed as Smestad grew more confident and went on to qualify for the state competition every year. “She has it in her blood,” says Buckmeier.
Smestad’s first project was on Clara Barton, the founder of the American Red Cross. Through this first experience, Smestad developed a special appreciation for art and the female experience throughout history. One of her favorite projects was based on Jo van Gogh-Bonger, the sister-in-law to Vincent van Gogh. Bonger took it upon herself to promote van Gogh’s artwork after his death. Reflecting on the subject, Smestad recalls, “It (his art) would have been kept in a basement somewhere and no one would have known who he was.”
Her most recent project centered on Elizabeth Catlett, the Black Mexican artist whose compelling artwork commented on racism, sexism and classism in the United States during the 20th century. “She was a prominent figure in the art world at the time,” Smestad says, regarding her research, “bringing representation for women of color during a time when it was usually only white men creating art.”
After spending five years participating in History Day Minnesota, Smestad deservedly received the honor of serving as an intern in the Summer History Immersion Program (SHIP). She spent two weeks in July taking a deep dive into the 2022 History Day theme, “Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, and Consequences.”
Hosted by the University of Minnesota, SHIP teaches students high-level research, writing, collaboration, and presentation skills, preparing them for college, citizenship and future careers. The program was previously only open to metro-area students until Buckmeier put in a request asking SHIP to accept Fergus Falls student applications. Her request was approved, and two years ago, Fergus Falls sent their first student.
Smestad attended SHIP virtually this year due to COVID. She and her fellow interns spent two weeks researching their chosen topics and building a website presenting their research. “The experience has given me so many tools that I can apply to school and future work life,” she says. “I’ve learned how to work efficiently on my own, adapt to difficult circumstances, research for primary sources, use data bases and collaborate with peers.” Smestad plans to use her experience and add onto her project this coming school year. “This internship gave me a great starting point for my project this year,” she says.
Buckmeier has enjoyed watching Smestad grow throughout the years, “She’s grown to be extremely independent, and I look to her when we’re working with our younger students to give guidance.” All students grades 6-12 are encouraged to participate in History Day Minnesota and can jump in at any year.
