The Fergus Falls Fire department responded to a smoke alarm at the historic A Center for the Arts theater in downtown Fergus Falls on Tuesday at approximately 10:55 a.m. 

Fire Chief Ryan Muchow said it was fortunately just a false alarm.

“They fired up their fog machine just to test it, it was in a small room, and unfortunately it set off the smoke alarm,” said Muchow.

After doing a routine sweep of the building, the scene was cleared.

