The air quality alert that was issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on the night of June 13 is now evident in the air throughout Otter Tail County. The alert, which is in the orange air quality index, is valid through June 15 at 6 p.m. and is considered unhealthy for sensitive populations.
Dr. Brian Brennan, allergy and immunologist physician at Lake Region Healthcare, shared the following statement: "With the level of smoke in the air currently, even healthy individuals may experience eye and throat irritation, headaches, fatigue and reduced lung function. Of course, effects are worse for vulnerable populations including the very young and very old, pregnant women and those with pre-existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions including heart disease, asthma and COPD."
In order to remain as healthy as possible during during the unhealthy air conditions, Brennan suggests staying indoors with windows closed and air conditioning running, if possible. If going outdoors is necessary, avoiding or minimizing physical exertion is advised. In an automobile, turn on the recirculation setting on the air conditioner.
Those most affected by the wildfire smoke in the air will be individuals who are outdoor laborers, such as farmers and those in construction trades.
"It’s vitally important right now for people to prioritize their health and take appropriate measures to minimize their exposure," Brennan stressed. "Continue to monitor air quality updates. AIRNOW.gov is a great resource."
