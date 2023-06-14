The air quality alert that was issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on the night of June 13 is now evident in the air throughout Otter Tail County. The alert, which is in the orange air quality index, is valid through June 15 at 6 p.m. and is considered unhealthy for sensitive populations.



