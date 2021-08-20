ST. PAUL — Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan issued the following statements on the Biden administration’s historic increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
“No parent should have to worry about putting food on the table, and no child should have to go to bed hungry. This permanent increase to SNAP benefits will help hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans feed their families. I am grateful for President Biden’s leadership in this historic move that will provide much-needed food security to so many, especially as our families continue to recover from the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Walz.
This week, the Biden administration announced a significant change to the formula used to calculate monthly SNAP benefits. According to the USDA, almost 90% of current recipients report running out of benefits by the end of the month. Beginning Oct. 1, the average SNAP benefit will increase by $36.24 per person, per month. This move is critical to supporting both food and nutrition security, so that all Minnesotans have consistent and equitable access to affordable foods that promote their well-being.
“As a kid growing up in Minnesota, my family relied on SNAP to make sure there was nutritious food on the table. SNAP provides basic, vital support to families across our state, and I know firsthand that SNAP makes a difference. This increase in SNAP benefits is meaningful. It means food on the table for Minnesota families who are struggling to get by. Thanks to President Biden and Vice President Harris, it means kids just like me, all across the state, are given a chance for a better future,” stated Flanagan.
