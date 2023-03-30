SoapWerks Naturals, a local manufacturer of cold process soaps, bath and body and home care products, is adding a refillery to its downtown retail location at 216 West Lincoln Avenue. Established in 2016, the retail location opened in the heart of downtown Fergus Falls in September 2020. The refillery features a range of their best selling items, including creams, lotions, liquid soaps, sugar scrubs and more. The SoapWerks refillery is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. year-round.
Soapwerks Naturals' refillery now open
- Submitted Greater Fergus Falls
