Patrick Waletzko always has to be ready for trouble.
Earlier this winter the Otter Tail Emergency Management director warned of flooding problems for the county.
“We’re very likely to experience flooding conditions this spring - widespread flooding conditions,” Waletzko said Thursday.
It is one of the reasons that Waletzko is so interested in how the Minnesota Legislature treats a $30 million funding proposal made by Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday. There is a need to replenish the coffers of disaster assistance contingency account. The account was set up in 2014 to provide emergency assistance across the state following natural disasters. The fund can help communities that experience damage to public buildings and property along with utilities and roads. Norman County has dipped deeply into the fund last year after being pummeled by flooding, storms and ice damage. The headwaters of the Otter Tail River began just east of Norman County in Clearwater County.
When funded, the account helps the state leverage Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance in the event of a federally declared emergency. The account is set up to provide 25% of the state’s contribution to FEMA costs.
In the 2019 session the state Legislature funded the account to leverage FEMA dollars for flooding assessments but much has changed. As the spring of 2020 approaches Waletzko said there is a widespread belief that FEMA has underestimated the amount they will need to cover emergency costs and for that reason Minnesota’s contingency account will be used up.
Soil conditions were saturated last fall to the point where many farmers battled to get their soybean crops harvested, many cornfields had to be left unharvested and the sugar beet crop could not be dug.
High water and ice floes created flooding problems before Christmas for some residents living along the Otter Tail River. The end of December saw more than a foot of heavy, wet snow fall on the county. While the first months of 2020 have not produced the amount of snow the county saw last year, the snowy month of March is still to come.
Waletzko and his team are currently keeping a close eye on the outdoor temperatures which will answer some important questions.
“When will we start to warm up?” Waletzko asked. “Will it be rapid?”
They are also monitoring the depth of the frost. If it is too deep the water from melting snow will pond according to Waletzko. There is also a chance the snow could melt and flow overland to the closest water.
“I’m not sure we’re out of the woods yet,” Waletzko said.
