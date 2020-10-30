Like many annual events, this year’s Soil Management Summit (SMS), formerly known as the Conservation Tillage Conference or CTC, has had to make the transition from in person to online.
The SMS Planning Committee wants to ensure the health and well-being of participants, vendors, and everyone else involved in the summit's production while maintaining the high standard of programmatic content the event has provided over the years. As the COVID-19 situation has evolved, the committee made the decision that this event will be offered online only.
The SMS emphasizes proven farmer experience and applied science. Straight from the fields, learn how heavier, colder soils aren’t necessarily the challenge they’re made out to be. Hear from long-time no-till, reduced-tillage and cover-crop farmers as they share their experiences, so others can be spared the same hard-learned lessons.
Some of this year’s topics include tillage erosion, soil organic matter and water dynamics, and the conference staple — a panel of farmers sharing their own personal experiences with soil management. Kicking off the event is J. Gordon Arbuckle, a professor of sociology from Iowa State University whose research helps stakeholders maintain or enhance long-term agricultural productivity while also improving social and environmental outcomes of agriculture. His keynote talk on Dec. 15 will explore the sociology of soil management.
While this year's format may be a little different, organizers hope people embrace the change and join online Dec. 15 and 16. “We’ll still deliver a high-value learning and networking experience for our attendees while emphasizing proven farmer experience and applied science,” said committee chair, Jodi DeJong Hughes.
Join fellow soil enthusiasts for two days of interactive online presentations, panels and discussions. Advanced Crop Advisers can earn up to five continuing education units (CEUs). Additionally, 20 registration scholarships will be available for interested attendees.
For more information and to register, visit z.umn.edu/SMS2020.
