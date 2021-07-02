Fergus Falls is not a dying community.
According to Mayor Ben Schierer and NeTia Bauman, managing director of Greater Fergus Falls, it is quite the opposite.
“I’ve never been more confident in the economic development efforts of the city in my 12 plus years of being an elected official as I am right now,” Schierer said.
This confidence is mainly due to the efforts of Greater Fergus Falls in designing a plan to bring more businesses to Fergus Falls. The organization has been successful in leveraging the resources of the community due to funding which was beyond what the city could provide, according to Schierer.
Why big box stores are not staying in Fergus Falls
With the loss of Kmart, Herberger’s, and Target since 2014, there is concern within the community that Fergus Falls cannot keep a big box store.
Bauman disagrees, explaining that most of the chain-store closures in Fergus Falls were due to the parent company shutting all of its locations down, rather than pulling out of the community due to lack of profit. She explained that big-box stores closing down is due to factors such as the rise of online shopping rather than an inability for Fergus to keep them.
“Big-box retail is not what it was, this is not 1985. And I think people need to realize that,” Schierer said.
The Target closure was the only chain-store closure which was a corporate decision which, Schierer said, was not easy for the community.
What do corporate stores bring to the community? Bauman explained that the attractive thing about corporate stores comes down to prices.
“It’s really basically because of price points, affordability and variety,” she said. “It’s simple supply and demand, big corporate stores have the capacity to purchase (a) higher quantity of merchandise so they retail at more affordable prices.”
According to Schierer, Greater Fergus Falls spent over 200 hours last year attempting to get more corporations and chains into the Fergus Falls area. The lack of corporate presence is simply due to the numbers.
“Big-box chains will not come here if we do not have (a) certain population and spending habits,” Bauman said.
The city is currently using a varied approach to economic development, which focuses on trying to get more local downtown businesses and manufacturing into the area as well as finding corporate stores who would be interested in opening a location in Fergus Falls.
“We can’t put our eggs in the basket of trying to stake our future on whether or not a corporation decides to locate (in Fergus Falls),” Schierer said.
Small business solution
Fergus Falls simply doesn’t have the population to bring in a lot of corporate stores. Bauman believes that the best way to fix this problem is to focus on bringing in smaller, local businesses and manufacturing as a way to draw more people to Fergus Falls for the jobs, thus addressing the population problem.
The effort to draw in more small businesses and manufacturing had results last year despite the pandemic. In 2020, over 24 businesses opened in Fergus Falls, ranging from a bank ,to an ice cream shop, to a gymnastics center.
“Minnesota actually leads the U.S. in the small business survival rate, so it makes sense for us to focus a great deal of our time on fostering those small startups, because they are higher paying jobs generally and really do bolster that local economy,” Bauman explained.
Schierer sees promoting the growth of downtown businesses as a key factor in attracting people to Fergus Falls.
“When we develop that, give people what sets us apart, the friendly people, the work ethic, the small businesses, the community support, the beautiful assets of our historic downtown. That’s what makes people want to live in a community,” Schierer said.
He believes that the unique restaurants, local businesses and manufacturing in Fergus Falls makes up the “soul” of the town rather than the chain businesses found within city limits.
Community building
As a business owner, Schierer feels that the Fergus Falls community wants to see small businesses “thrive,” making it an attractive place for new business owners to get started. Other factors include low commute times, low cost of living and outdoor amenities are all things which encourage people to live and work in Fergus Falls, according to Bauman.
“We’re more affordable than comparably sized communities in our surrounding area, as well as metro populations that people tend to migrate to,” she explained.
A way Fergus Falls residents can help bring people and companies to town is by speaking positively about the community, Bauman explained. Businesses will look to social media and local news sites to see what community members are saying, when there is a lot of negativity it is a “red flag.”
“I think our community members need to see the amenities that we do have available to us, the businesses that have already chosen to locate here and maybe just express gratitude for them on a larger scale, so that we can start to foster just a more positive environment to attract more businesses,” she said.
Although Fergus Falls has had a difficult time filling empty buildings in the past, Schierer and Bauman believe that a balanced approach to drawing in businesses of all shapes and sizes will be the most effective way to help the community develop economically.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.