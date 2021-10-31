Otter Tail County reported that there are currently over 1,000 job openings in the county. That number is projected to rise to over 2,830 jobs over the next 10 years. Meanwhile, the labor force is slowly shrinking.
This is no secret. Walk down any street in any town and there will almost certainly be a “we’re hiring” sign posted somewhere.
The workforce shortage has many businesses wondering how they can find workers and attract candidates. It also has them scratching their heads, contemplating what they are missing, or more importantly, who they are missing.
That is what Amy Johnson, owner of Cardinal Consulting Solutions, does for a living. She approaches workforce issues with an open mind and is full of creative ideas to solve the growing problem.
Johnson spent 20 years working in the world of human resources, with a focus on recruitment and retention. She dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur and starting her own businesses. “The stars were never aligned on what exactly that was,” she explained.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was invited to work for a manufacturing association to help assist them through the ever-evolving circumstances.
“With that experience, I was in a lot of workforce conversations throughout the state,” Johnson said, and realized that she felt at home doing that kind of work.
“The stars aligned in that moment during the pandemic,” she explained, “where I knew, this is where I belong, this is the value that I can bring.”
Johnson started Cardinal Consulting Solutions and jumped into business working with Greater Fergus Falls, receiving tools and coaching to help her get started, officially opening in January 2021. She began developing a professional network, working with clients and eventually opened an office in Ashby.
Johnson meets with employers to determine where there are gaps and opportunities. She analyzes their workforce culture, what they have to offer their candidates and their current employees, what their retention efforts are and how their workforce is structured.
“I think the problem, really, right now is (employers) don’t have time,” she explained, “when I hear somebody say ‘nobody wants to work,’ it’s not true.” When a business is having trouble finding employees, that tells Johnson that the business is struggling to find the time, resources or means to stop and take a look at the big picture. “What’s missing? What are we not doing?” she asked. “The world has changed and we can’t do things the way that we’ve always been doing them, it’s not going to work.”
The world and the workforce certainly are changing. “For me, one of the reasons that I jumped into this with confidence is because the last two years now have put such a spotlight on the workforce,” said Johnson. “There’s always been workforce problems. Always. There always will be. Because we can’t keep doing the same thing that we’re always doing, we have to change it with whatever changes around us.”
Some workers have retired and many are approaching retirement. Moms and dads left their jobs to stay home with kids. Others have left to pursue careers in different fields. Many individuals are wanting to reenter the workforce, but there has been a mind shift among them.
“People were home with their family, so priorities have changed for families,” explained Johnson. “They are wanting different things. They appreciate flexibility. They are looking for jobs that are flexible and can offer a better life and family balance.”
People have also adjusted to working remotely. An advocate for remote work even before the pandemic, Johnson says employers are now seeing that they can trust their employees to be productive and accomplish work from home. “So (the pandemic) has forced this issue, which is beautiful because it has just opened so many doors and created that work life balance for a lot of people that they’ve wanted,” she said.
Overall, Johnson believes positive changes are coming. “So many opportunities have come out of this pandemic,” she explained, describing that this is a chance for businesses to rethink their strategy. “It seems negative,” she said, “but it’s an opportunity for people to change, to change what they're doing.”
Johnson is working with businesses to assist them in making these positive changes.
She works to form partnerships between businesses and schools throughout the region so that students get exposure to careers and businesses get access to future talent. “In greater Minnesota there’s always the fear that our students will leave and not come back,” she explained. “In order for them to want to come back, we have to make sure that they know what careers are available here.”
Johnson also works with veterans and transitioning service members, finding jobs that are a good fit for both the individual and the business. Additionally, she focuses on diversity in the workforce. “I’m uncovering resources for companies that are wanting a more diverse workforce,” she explained.
Johnson is hoping that people will start having conversations and working together as a community to solve workforce woes. She sees competitors as peers and businesses as partners and has a simple but effective motto. “Work smarter together.”