The 18th annual Someplace Safe Tea Fundraiser and Virtual Auction is on tap and donations for the safety, options and hope of local victims, survivors and families are being accepted.
The organization is suggesting a number of ways donations can be made.
Mail a gift to: Someplace Safe, PO Box 815, Fergus Falls, MN, 56538-0815.
Donate online by visiting someplacesafe.info/donate and selecting “FF Tea” as the designation.
Send the text “@sps: to 52014 via a text message.
Participate in the virtual silent auction register and bid at: betterunite.com/SomeplaceSafe-teafundraiser.
Bidding begins Saturday at 9 a.m. and closes Sunday, Feb. 14, at 10 p.m.
Tea updates can be found at facebook.com/SPSFFTea.
For more information contact 218-739-2853.
