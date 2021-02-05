The 18th annual Someplace Safe Tea Fundraiser and Virtual Auction is on tap and donations for the safety, options and hope of local victims, survivors and families are being accepted.

The organization is suggesting a number of ways donations can be made. 

Bidding begins Saturday at 9 a.m. and closes Sunday, Feb. 14, at 10 p.m.

Tea updates can be found at facebook.com/SPSFFTea.

For more information contact 218-739-2853.

 

