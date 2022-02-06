SERENADE: Singer, songwriter and blues guitarist Ben Ranson, pictured, will perform original love songs at Stella's Pizzeria and Pub on Feb. 14, along with local songwriters Pat Schmid and Michael "Day Gun" Dagen.
Ready to bask in the beautiful sounds of the songs of love? Music lovers can mark their calendars for a very special and romantic opportunity to spend Valentine's Day drinking wine, enjoying a romantic meal and listening to talented local musicians share original songs of love over dinner.
Stella’s Pizzeria and Pub in downtown Battle Lake will be hosting a one of a kind event on Feb. 14. Three local songwriters will come from around the region to perform their original music in an acoustic and laid back setting.
Ben Ranson of Sebeka, Patrick Schmid of Battle Lake and Michael “Day Gun” of Hewitt will perform their love songs in the round.
Ben Ranson is a comedic singer, songwriter and blues guitarist who will be playing songs from his newly released album “Red Eye River.”
“My obscure references and stream of consciousnesses deliver deliberately disjointed lyrics reflecting a belief that personal expression can only be achieved in forms that foil all attempts at interpretation,” explained Ranson about his music in a release about the event.
Battle Lake musician Pat Schmid, who once lead vocals for the band “Mile One,” will also be serenading the audience with his original, heart-felt love songs.
Finally, Michael Dagen, who performs under the moniker, “Day Gun,” will also perform his originals on the Stella’s stage. He will be playing 12 of his original love songs from his upcoming album “Luvs.”
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and there will be no cover charge.
