The International Board of Directors of the Sons of Norway is pleased to announce Christopher Pinkerton has been named CEO of the organization. The board has evaluated the leadership needs for the growth of the organization and combined the current role of the CEO and the COO into one position, which will report directly to the International Board.
Since 2018, Pinkerton served as COO of Sons of Norway, an insurance organization which holds more than $365 million in assets in 38 states. During the past two years, Pinkerton developed new insurance and annuity products that increased certificate sales growth 195%. He is also credited with growing the agent force from 50 representatives to 473 in two years without increasing the marginal cost of acquisition. Pinkerton will replace Eivind Heiberg who has served as CEO since 2009.
Pinkerton brings to the CEO role, more than 20 years of experience as a senior leader in executive positions with Nationwide Insurance, Allianz Life of North America, The Independent Order of Foresters and Savings Bank Life Insurance of Massachusetts. He also created and led an independent consulting firm specializing in market strategy and implementation programs for the life insurance industry.
“Chris has successfully led these companies through business challenges and to positive sales growth and profitability,” says Ron Stubbings, international president, Sons of Norway. “His leadership and track record in his short time at Sons of Norway have helped elevate all factions of the organization, giving us much to celebrate as we mark 125 years.”
Pinkerton earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio and an M.B.A. from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio. He also holds designations as a chartered life underwriter (CLU), chartered financial consultant (ChFC) and is a fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.