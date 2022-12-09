ALMOST READY

Ongoing construction that has been taking place to replace the roof and reconstruct the inside of the Ottertail Clinic of Tri-County Healthcare after extensive storm damage this past summer.

 Submitted

The Tri-County Health Care Ottertail Clinic (TCHC) will reopen to patients on Dec. 15, after several months of renovations after a storm nearly ripped the roof off the building.



