Park music

Music in the Park returns to Ottertail Park.

 Submitted

Warm weather, music, food and friends; the recipe for a perfect summer evening. Ottertail Business and Community Association presents Music in the Park 2023. This great lineup of free concerts has something for everyone to enjoy. Hot dogs, popcorn and root beer floats will be available while you take in the tunes and relax at Ottertail City Park.



