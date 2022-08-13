Offutt Brass is a traveling Air Force band that performs at various communities across America to illustrate the core ethics of service and patriotism while honoring those who have served, past and present.
The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band is a professional organization that presents exciting and uplifting musical programs to inspire patriotism, connect communities with their military and honor our country’s veterans.
The ensemble, known as Offutt Brass, is a brass quintet that performs public concerts and ceremonial support for military and civic events along with providing educational outreach all while representing the core ethics of excellence and precision that define their branch of service.
Staff Sergeant Daniel Thrower is who performs on trumpet with the band and serves as their music director while also being a member of the publicity team. Offutt Brass is comprised of two trumpets, a French horn, trombone, a tuba and a percussionist.
“We plan a wide variety of music to appeal to a lot of emotions,” Thrower explains. “There’s something in there for everybody. We perform American classics, jazz and even a very slow piece that features our tuba player on an operatic aria, which is a huge combination that no one would expect – so there’s a bit of a surprise there.”
The Air Force will be celebrating its 75th anniversary on September 18, 2022, making it a profound time for the band to tour communities while celebrating such a rich history of service and sacrifice.
“Of course, we end our concerts giving a salute to all the armed forces by playing every branch’s song, including the Space Forces interim song,” Thrower mentions. “We go to veterans’ homes where some of these WWII vets struggle so hard to get up and stand for their service song – it is moving.”
The band will be performing a free 75-minute concert on Aug. 19, at 7:00 p.m., at A Center for the Arts, with selections including pieces from prominent American composer Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo” and Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story.”
“To honor those who have fallen and given the ultimate sacrifice to protect what we have and the freedoms we enjoy is just an awesome experience every time.”
