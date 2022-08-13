For America

Offutt Brass is a traveling Air Force band that performs at various communities across America to illustrate the core ethics of service and patriotism while honoring those who have served, past and present. 

The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band is a professional organization that presents exciting and uplifting musical programs to inspire patriotism, connect communities with their military and honor our country’s veterans.



