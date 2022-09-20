The M State Spartan golfers hosted the Spartan Invitational on Sept. 18-19, at the Pebble Lake Golf Course and saw great numbers from both the men’s and women’s teams.
Ellia Soydara captured medalist honors, firing a two-day total of 159 (81-78).
“Congrats to Ellia on winning medalist honors and playing some great golf,” stated Spartans coach Jason Retzlaff. “She drove the ball extremely well which allowed her to make six birdies over both days. She also rolled some putts in, which was great to see.”
M State men shot the low team round of the tournament on Sept. 19 (305), but came up a shot shy to U of MN-Morris. Morris shot 626 (319-307) and M State shot 627 (322-305), over the two days.
“Our men’s team, on Sept. 19, played the best we have played all season. While it is always disappointing to come up a shot shy of a win, there wasn’t anything disappointing about the way our team played,” said Retzlaff. “Having four scores in the 70’s shows that our depth is getting stronger and stronger. Leo Stepan has been close all fall and it was great to see him put it together for a 74. Ryker Stukenholtz was tremendous and Mikey Vall played one of his best rounds of his Spartan career. Riley Stromlund had the most steady round of the season as well. It’s exciting to see the confidence of this team grow as we hope to keep the positive momentum going heading into next weekend.”
The Spartans will compete next on Friday and Saturday in two separate one day events hosted by the U of MN-Morris.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone