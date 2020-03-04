Exploring the solar system is a dream for several young stargazers. Many imagine getting into a rocket ship and blasting off to Mars, Jupiter or another planet, or looking out the porthole of the ship as it floats through space. Third-grade students at Cleveland Elementary School in Fergus Falls may not have NASA credentials, but on Wednesday they explored the solar system as the ExploraDome stopped for a visit.
The ExploraDome is a traveling planetarium provided by the University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum. The audience becomes the co-pilot of a planetary tour, discovering the characteristics and relationships of objects in the solar system. The event, which took place at the Fergus Falls Armory, could not have been done without the Otters PTO.
“One of the Otters PTO objectives this year is to bring a memorable experience to each grade, K-4,” Rachel Molson, president of Otters PTO, said.
Over 190 individuals sat through the presentation. The presenter, Kaitlin Ehret, guided students in identifying objects in the sky including stars and constellations, the moon, the Milky Way and planets. Ehret would describe each of these items and help compare and contrast different elements of the solar system.
The show concluded with a Q&A portion where students were allowed to ask the presenter different questions about what they had learned and other related items. The students also received a map of stars that are in view in Minnesota for the next few months and a free ticket to the museum that the student can use anytime before the end of the year.
Ehret explained that the ExploraDome travels across the state throughout the year as she presents to different schools and groups four days a week.
As the last group piled out of the ExploraDome and back to school, smiles, laughter and planetary talk were heard by PTO members and teachers.
This is one of the few events that the PTO does throughout the year for Fergus Falls students. Molson mentioned that the PTO was able to arrange for this learning experience and others through funds raised during the Otter Dash and the Stumbeano’s Coffee fundraiser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.