Although he’d been fascinated by computer programming ever since grade school, Paul Johansen didn’t see any future in it – until he arrived at M State in Fergus Falls.
His early interest in technology and the encouragement he received at M State ultimately led to Johansen’s selection as winner of a 2022 Minnesota CIO of the Year ORBIE award honoring chief information officers who demonstrate excellence in technology leadership.
Johansen, an Underwood native and the son of Dale and Betty Johansen, was recognized this fall for his work as chief technology officer at Edmentum, an education technology company located in Bloomington.
Johansen attended M State (then called Fergus Falls Community College) from 1994-96 and says that “it was really my experiences at FFCC that opened my eyes to the opportunities and to realize that I was pretty good” at programming.
“There are so many ways that FFCC shaped my career, both from technology and leadership perspectives,” Johansen says. “The first was working with Brooke Barsness and June Clark on a Fergus Area College Foundation database as a work study job. We had a ridiculous amount of fun, but also worked really hard and created a really good system.”
He calls that his “first real programming job.”
“This was also where I really understood that to be great at technology, you have to really understand the business problem you are solving, too,” he adds. “That was one of the key reasons at UMD that I pursued both business and computer science degrees.”
He also credits M State accounting and business instructor Kent Quamme with being one of the first people who encouraged him to get into the technology industry and pursue his love of programming and technology.
Johansen recalls a conversation where Quamme related that Otter Tail Power Co. had hired an outside company to create a website. Johansen questioned whether money could be made designing websites, and Quamme assured him that it could.
“And I really remember that being the moment that I knew that is where I wanted my career to go,” he says.
Johansen says that the leadership opportunities he had at M State, where he was Student Senate president, also helped lay the foundation for his career success.
“A big part of my job today – definitely more so than the technology – is leadership,
he explains. “I had so many great leadership growth opportunities at FFCC.”
Following his graduation from the community college, Johansen earned bachelor’s degrees at the University of Minnesota Duluth and then attended MIT for a master’s degree.”
“I had three very different experiences at the three institutions I attended, and I loved every one of them. For me, each just felt right at the time, and I followed my instincts,” he says. I think you can drive your own success if you are confident and comfortable and so choose a college where you feel like you will be successful and can fully take advantage of what it has to offer.
“In a lot of ways, my journey started at FFCC.”
Johansen’s ORBIE award was in the category for organizations with annual revenue of up to $300 million. Other ORBIE recipients included CIOs at Land O’Lakes, Medtronic, Best Buy, Mortenson, Cirrus Aircraft and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.