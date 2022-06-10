This weekend, the Lake Region Amateur Radio Club will be operating a voice station from the Otter Tail County Historical Society (OTCHS) grounds on June 11-12. The club is currently sponsoring a special event to support the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Fergus Falls.
“The Federal Communication Commission, who oversees ham radio (also known as amateur radio), has a way to do a special event station,” said Dwight Moore, with the local club. “If you have something going on in your community, you can apply for a license that will last for a short period of time.”
By operating at the OTCHS, they hope to draw interest and get the word out in the community about ham radio and all the things they do.
Part of the club’s mission is to provide communication support during emergencies. During hazardous weather alerts club members monitor weather events, report the information via amateur radio and then send that information to the National Weather Service (NWS). It is also used for Skyward activities in the summer and as needed to support the community. When not in use for an emergency, it is open to all licensed hams.
With our recent storms in the area, the local club did just that, communicating together and sending weather information to the NWS, a role that the club is proud to take part in.
“With ham radio, you can communicate through satellites and every once and awhile, one of the ham radio operators on the International Space Station will get on,” stated Moore. “Although they are pretty busy.”
Anyone interested in amateur radio should stop by their table at OTCHS from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
