FULL SPEED AHEAD

Otter Tail Telcom will receive a $2,331,792 grant through the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL MEDIA

Things are going to start moving faster in Otter Tail County, at least as far as the internet.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?