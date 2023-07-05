Things are going to start moving faster in Otter Tail County, at least as far as the internet.
Recently the Office of Broadband Development announced that four broadband infrastructure projects in Senate District 9 will receive a total of $7.45 million in grants through the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program.
Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) says these local projects will improve unserved levels to 1 Gbps download and 1 Gbps upload, essentially exceeding the state’s 2026 speed goal.
Local internet service provider, Otter Tail Telcom, will receive a $2,331,792 grant through the program. This project will serve a total of 506 households, businesses, farms, and community anchor institutions in the Battle Lake area.
Rasmusson emphasized that this would obviously put this area ahead of the curve.
“From education to healthcare, access to a high-quality broadband connection has been increasingly important,” Rasmusson said. “Broadband expansion is vital to our rural communities and I am pleased to see strong investments made in this area. This new local funding will ensure more households, farms and businesses have better access to the internet service they need.”
In addition to Otter Tail Telcom, Gardonville Cooperative Telephone will receive an $857,013 grant to expand broadband service to 214 households, home-based businesses and telecommuters in the Alexandria area. The Red River Rural Telephone Association will also receive a $2,227,363 million grant for its Wilkin County project. This broadband expansion project will serve 128 locations near Breckenridge and Foxhome. Further, the Red River Rural Telephone Association will receive a $2,035,500 grant for its rural Campbell project. This funding will upgrade approximately 86 unserved locations near the rural Doran and Campbell areas of Wilkin County.
“In today’s increasingly digital age, providing broadband service to all Minnesotans is critical. The Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program is a useful resource that helps improve broadband access across the state. Congratulations to the local internet service providers and partners on their work to secure these grants,” said Rasmusson.
Gov. Tim Walz recently announced new state and federal investments to expand broadband access across Minnesota. Minnesota secured nearly $652 million from the federal government and $67 million in state grants to build on the state’s efforts to expand broadband coverage.
The program, which was created in 2014, funds the expansion of broadband service to areas of the state that are unserved or underserved.
In the latest round of funding, 30 projects will be funded with a combination of both state general fund revenues and federal dollars.
