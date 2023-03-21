Fergus Falls city council members, at their regular meeting on Mar. 20, discussed an item that will alter the timeline on the Phase II Downtown Riverfront Project.
“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has changed the designation of the northern long-eared bat from threatened to endangered. How does that tie into this project? Because of that changed designation, there’s some new rules that are coming out related to the removal of trees. We have to remove trees by Apr. 1, and if we don’t, we have to hold up until Oct. 31, or complete a study which shows that the northern long-eared bats do not reside within those trees. As a result, updating the public and the council starting next (Mar. 27), we’re going to be starting the tree removal work on the north side of the river so we can have that complete prior to Apr. 1, so the bats are causing us to act a little quickly here,” said Bremseth.
Bremseth further explained that with the new rules that they were going to have to close down about half of the parking lot where Phase II would take place and would be closed just during the period of tree removal and reopening when the project would be well underway.
On Nov. 29, 2022, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published a final rule to reclassify the northern long-eared bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. The species were previously designated as a federally threatened species in April 2015.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), survey work has documented additional locations in Minnesota and confirmed that the species can be found in the state in both summer and winter. A large hibernating population was documented in St. Louis County, and northern long-eared bats have been found in many other caves and mines surveyed in Minnesota, though typically in low numbers. The bats have been found in the winter in Minnesota in natural caves, sand mines and iron mines. Preferred sites typically have high humidity levels, minimal airflow, and a constant temperature, and after spring emergence, bats migrate to summer roosting and foraging grounds. In summer, the species is often associated with forested habitats.
In other council business, pulled from the consent agenda was a resolution approving library policies as recommended by the library board. Library director, Gail Hedstrom, said they were in the process of reviewing all of their policies and making sure that they were current, relevant and serving the library community well and that going forward, council members would routinely see new items show up on the agenda as related to the new or specific recommended changes or updates.
Hedstrom also used the opportunity to highlight some of the programs that are upcoming, including the summer reading program that begins in June. She stated that in 2022, over 1,500 people had registered for the program. Hedstrom also highlighted that they have a massive CD collection for checkout as well as vinyl records and works of art.
Under old and unfinished business, council member Al Kremeier brought up a previous issue that had briefly been referred to at the Mar. 6 council session, in which council member Scott Rachels asked for a discussion on a $7,032.50 bill from the Pemberton Law Firm.
At the Mar. 20 meeting, Kremeier went on to introduce Fergus Falls resident, Mike Mortenson, who gave a lengthy commentary about incidents that were reported to the city regarding the 2020 election cycle. A full investigation was launched following the incidents being reported in January this year.
At this time, Daily Journal Media is working on obtaining a copy of the full complaint and subsequent investigation documents for more details.