INTERN

Sloanne Petersen, right, next to City of Fergus Falls Community Development Director Klara Beck, left, is the newest intern for the the city of Fergus Falls.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL MEDIA

Fergus Falls city council members, at their regular meeting on Mar. 20, discussed an item that will alter the timeline on the Phase II Downtown Riverfront Project.



