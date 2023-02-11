It’s a big deal in the bicycle world. To be awarded a “bicycle friendly” business, it takes a lot.
Several Fergus Falls businesses did just that recently by being nationally recognized by the League of American Bicyclists as "bicycle friendly businesses."
The league states that Fergus Falls still ranks in the Top 10 list for communities with the most bicycle friendly businesses ranking just above cities like Washington D.C., Portland and Seattle. Elsewhere in the state, Minneapolis made the list for the first time as well.
The Fergus Falls businesses that received the awards include:
- West Central Initiative – Platinum
- Appert Insurance – renewed at the Silver level
- Lake Region Healthcare - renewed at the Silver level
- Union Avenue Bar & Eatery - renewed at the Silver level
- Toast – new award at the Silver level
According to the League of American Bicyclists the businesses earned their place alongside over 1,500 businesses across the country contributing to the movement to build a more bicycle friendly America.
Wayne Hurley, director of transportation planning at West Central Initiative said they were thrilled to hear of receiving platinum level: "We're honored to be recognized by the League of American Bicyclists with a platinum award! We've worked hard to become bike-friendly for our own employees and guests, as well as assisting other businesses and communities throughout our nine county region with their own bike-friendly efforts."
Hurley also explained that previously, WCI was at “Gold” level. Platinum is the highest award level and he says there are currently only six other businesses in the state at this level.
Some of the criteria the League of American Bicyclists used to determine the award level for a business included:
- A business can make special incentives for employees to bicycle to work
- The business also makes bicycling a preferred method of travel to get to work
- organized staff rides (with key members of management)
- Offer shared bikes staff can use for non-commute trips, like errands and recreational outings
- Offers secure, convenient, and high-quality bike parking for employees and guests
- Repair area with tools, supplies and a workstand for employees to make adjustments
- Bicycling safety skills information is readily available in the business
- A Bicycle Friendly Business will have bike maps, tips sheets and a list of opportunities to take bicycling skills and maintenance classes
- A Bicycle Friendly Business conducts an annual survey to learn more about the commuting habits of employees and potential barriers that may exist for employees to bike more
For more information about becoming a bicycle friendly business, visit bikeleague.org/business