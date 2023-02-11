BYCYCLE FRIENDLY BUSINESS

How does Fergus Falls stack up nationally in terms of being bicycle friendly? Quite well apparently.

 Submitted - League of American Bicyclists

It’s a big deal in the bicycle world. To be awarded a “bicycle friendly” business, it takes a lot.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?