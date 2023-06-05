'Eyes

Mike Frisch and a walleye caught on a bright, sunny day using some of the tips presented here.

 Submitted

Recently I have written about how walleye fishing for numbers of fish and bigger fish has improved. I have also written about forward facing sonar and it being the biggest advancement that I have seen in walleye fishing in my nearly six decades of fishing. Another idea tied to these two observations is that I believe we have more “spookier” walleyes than ever before.



