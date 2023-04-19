The M State Concert Band, Chamber Chorale and Concert Choir are joining forces for a combined spring performance on the college’s Fergus Falls campus.
Led by M State Band Director Jim Iverson and Choir Director Laura Quaintance, the spring concert will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Apr. 23 in Legacy Hall. Over 100 instrumentalists and singers from the college and Fergus Falls area communities will perform.
“The choral section of the show will feature a nice spring array of music, from traditional classics to more modern pieces, with a variety of sounds,” said Quaintance. “The choirs will perform pieces from composers including Beethoven, Houston, Lauridsen and Whitacre.”
The Concert Band will play a mix of selections ranging in style from Percy Grainger’s jaunty classic, “Children’s March: Over the Hills and Far Away,” to John Phillip Sousa’s popular march, “El Capitan.”
The concert will conclude with the band and choirs coming together to perform two expressive pieces by John Rutter, “Gloria” and “Distant Land: A Prayer for Freedom.”
Tickets are free for M State students and staff and for children ages five and under, $5 for non-M State students and $12 for adults in advance ($15 for adults at the door). Advance tickets are available at the M State Bookstore in Fergus Falls, at 218.736.1556 or online at mstate.universitytickets.com.
M State has a proud history of excellence in the arts at its Fergus Falls campus and offers an array of opportunities that make it possible for students to pursue their interests in the performing arts. For more information about Fine Arts at M State, visit minnesota.edu/arts.
A member of the Minnesota State system of colleges and universities, M State (Minnesota State Community and Technical College) serves more than 6,500 students in credit courses each year in over 70 career and liberal arts programs online and in-person at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. The college also partners with communities to provide workforce development services and other responsive training programs to 500 businesses and 9,000 participants.
