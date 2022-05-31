New York Mills, MN – All are invited to Spring into Summer with the Cultural Center and Niijii Radio at this fun and family-friendly community art and cultural exchange event! Join them at the New York Mills Sculpture Park/Barn just off Highway 10 in New York Mills between 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. This event is free to attend, open to all and will include both free and pay-as-you-go art and cultural activities.
This is the 2nd Annual “Spring Into Summer” event and the Cultural Center is thrilled to partner with Niijii Radio this year. This partnership will bring the Buffalo River Dance Troupe to New York Mills to share native dancing, drumming and storytelling, as well as a variety of Indigenous artists and makers sharing quilling, beadwork, Indigenous foods and more.
Finnish culture will be shared through “Salolampi in a Suitcase” from the Finnish Concordia Language Village located in Bemidji. Salolampi offers a unique experience that immerses campers in a Finnish experience, with a goal to help people learn the Finnish language and culture, and more broadly, discover what it means to be a citizen of the world.
All cultures are welcome at this cross-cultural exchange. Do you have stories, traditions, artistic practices, or cultural food to share? Please join! All those offering positive, family-friendly cross-cultural sharing are welcome.
The Cultural Center is proud to announce its participation in 4Ground: Midwest Land Art Biennial and plans to dedicate a new sculpture created by Minnesota Artist Paul Albright during this event. 4Ground is an inaugural contemporary art festival taking place June-August 2022.
Conceived by Franconia Sculpture Park in collaboration with more than 20 community partners including tribal organizations, art museums, and land conservationists, 4Ground is a far-reaching initiative spanning four states (North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin) and tribal lands of the Upper Midwest. 4Ground is designed to raise awareness around important land and water issues affecting the region while celebrating the art, land and history of the rural Midwest and boosting tourism of the region through suggested road trips to experience site-specific land art.
This annual event will once again focus on family-friendly community art activities after a fun and successful first event in 2021, including free children’s activities, pay-as-you-go adult art activities, performing arts, artist and maker booths and demos, cultural exchange sharing, food trucks, Otter Tail County’s Precious Plastics “We Are Water” creation station and more.
They will also kick off a silent art auction at this event with a curated offering of locally made art. The silent auction will continue at the Cultural Center following this event and will end at the “Great American Think-Off” on June 11.
They are working hard to offer something for everyone at this open community event. Thanks to all the artists, makers, organizational partners, and businesses for coming together for this fun cross-cultural art event! Please note, in case of extreme/inclement weather, rain date is Thursday, June 2; visit kulcher.org and social media for updates. Questions? Call 218-385-3339 or email info@kulcher.org.
This activity is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.