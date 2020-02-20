Things will be warming up this weekend with sunny weather and highs in the 30s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Seize the opportunity to get outside and soak some rays before the inevitable March snowstorm and another dip into below-zero weather later in the week. There’s some good opportunities to get outside with a candlelight ski event at Maplewood State Park on Saturday, or there are some indoor activities like family movie night at the YMCA or an artist talk at the Unitarian Universalist Church.
1. The Fergus Falls YMCA is hosting family movie night on Friday at 6 p.m. with the movie “Overcomer.” It’s a film suitable for all ages that follows high school basketball coach John Harrison who has reluctantly agreed to coach his cross-country team. He meets Hannah Scott, a runner with asthma, and helps train her for a race. Together, they start a journey of self-discovery that goes beyond the track. Free refreshments will be provided by Calvary Chapel of Fergus Falls. Donations made at the event will go towards the 544 Education Foundation.
2. There will be a candlelight ski event at Maplewood State Park on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., hosted by Friends of Maplewood State Park. Walkers, snowshoers and skiers will be sharing the mile-long trail, which will be lit by 150 candles. There will be a campfire, chili, s’mores, bars and hot drinks; the chili will be ready to serve early at 5 p.m. There won’t be any skis available to rent or borrow, but there will be 12 sets of snowshoes available to try. Skiers over the age of 16 will need to purchase a ski pass ($10) and a state park sticker will be needed for parking.
3. The newest Hinge artist in residence, Nik Nerburn, will be at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Underwood on Sunday at 10 a.m. Nerburn will be talking about his recent research into a collection of photographs owned by Michael Loreno, former owner of The Spot Panini and Wine in Fergus Falls. The photographs were taken by an unknown photographer in the 1960s at the Fergus Falls State Hospital and shows what daily life at the hospital was like at the time. Nerburn will be sharing some of these images, as well as his research so far during this morning presentation at the church.
