While social gatherings took a big hit in 2020, there was a surge in spring turkey hunting licenses. Why? The state government was not restricting outdoor activities like hunting and fishing.
The 2020 spring turkey season set a new record high for total harvests with 13,996 birds registered, up from 10,699 in 2019. The Department of Natural Resources saw general permits climb from 28,295 to 34,173 but the real explosion was in youth permits which more than doubled — from 6,196 in 2019 to 14,292 in 2020.
Now in 2021 and with COVID-19 still affecting daily life the DNR is once again in a position to sell a ton of wild turkey licenses online, in person and over the phone which they began doing March 1.
“The beauty of the license we have now is not having to apply early,” Fergus Falls DNR wildlife manager Mike Oehler said. “You can watch the weather and if the long-range forecast for the next week looks good on Saturday you can go and buy your license and be hunting on Monday morning. Before it was a crapshoot. If you were in an A or B season you could be up to your knees in snow and that wasn’t overly productive for chasing those gobblers.”
Hunters can choose from one of five seven-day seasons between April 14 and May 18. Anyone who has not bagged a bird in one of the seven-day seasons can take a shot at the final one, which runs May 19-31.
“There is a lot of flexibility,” Oehler said. “That is what I would stress to people. You’ve got a lot of flexibility to watch the weather and watch the green up as it occurs.”
As a man who likes to get after the gobblers himself, Oehler is quick to point out the virtues of scouting.
“Not every piece of ground is the same as every other one,” Oehler said. “There are pockets of turkeys. Where they have overwintered (or spent the winter) you are generally going to end up with more birds right in that area. These guys are dependent on either natural food, which is usually acorns, or if they don’t have that they are usually hanging out near a farmer’s silage bag or gleaning leftover feed from the feed bunks.
Oehler is a big proponent of scouting. With a month to go before the spring turkey-hunting season begins April 14, there is plenty of time to scout.
“Like anything you do out there in the wild, scouting pays off,” Oehler said.
