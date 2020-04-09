Despite the fears associated with COVID-19, license sales are up a modest 15 percent as the 2020 Spring Turkey Hunting season approaches next Thursday in Minnesota.
According to Assistant Communications director Kim Pleticha of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the biggest two reasons for the increase is a bump in youth and archery licenses.
“Prospects are looking good for spring turkey hunting,” Pleticha said. “The weather has been mild and warming and the snow is gone in most, if not all, of the primary turkey range. There are plenty of turkeys across much of Minnesota.”
Wild turkey hunting has been one of the DNR’s success stories. The DNR brought a flock of 23 wild turkeys up from Missouri in 1973 in exchange for 85 Minnesota ruffed grouse. A decision to set the turkeys free in the hardwood forests of Houston County of southeastern Minnesota was a masterstroke. Five years later the DNR held their first wild turkey hunt.
In the 1990s the DNR and the National Wild Turkey Federation started trapping turkeys in southeastern Minnesota and transporting them to different spots around Otter Tail County. The flocks were usually separated by at least 10 miles. Otter Tail’s hardwood forests quickly proved every bit as popular with the wild birds as those of Houston County.
For the first time most turkey hunters do not have to apply for a turkey license in a lottery system. They can buy one over the counter.
“With the exceptions of three large wildlife management areas - Whitewater, Mille Lacs and Carlos Avery - hunters can buy a license over the counter,” Pleticha said.
Hunters 18 years old and over can hunt in any zone they wish.
The more-liberalized turkey hunting season comes at a good time for Minnesotans. Last year’s turkey license sales were down 13% - largely due to a late, cold spring.
This year a new obstacle has presented itself. Because of the pandemic, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has extended the stay-at-home period to May 4 for Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents. Yet Walz has also made it a point to encourage people to get outdoors.
Hunting is one outdoor pursuit Walz has no trouble with so turkey hunting season is a go.
Some consider spring turkey hunting even more exciting and challenging than deer hunting. Wild turkeys have keen hearing and their ability to detect movement is excellent. Blending into the wooded background is important. Having a good call, and knowing how to use it is critical. For those hunting with a shotgun, a heavy lead load in a full choke gun is also a good idea. Many male turkeys are between 15 and 25 pounds with heavy feathers so many firearm hunters prefer a head shot at close range.
Hunters who do not tag a turkey during their chosen season have the option of hunting again during the final season May 20-31. Archery and youth hunters can hunt the tom and jake birds during any season.
Hunters can choose from one of six seasons.
Hunt A - April 15-21
Hunt B - April 22-28
Hunt C - April 29-May 5
Hunt D - May 6-12
Hunt E - May 13-19
Hunt F - May 20-31
