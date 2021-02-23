In an effort to support and advance equity in rural communities, Springboard for the Arts invites artists and creatives across Minnesota to propose projects centered on people who are Black, Indigenous, or people of color (BIPOC), Native American, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, agender, asexual, and other queer identities (LGBTQIA+), and people with disabilities.
With an application deadline of April 2, Springboard is seeking applicants in communities of 25,000 people or less to apply for support of up to $2,500.
Applicant eligibility, as stated in a release, is as follows:
• You consider yourself an artist, creative, storyteller, crafter, musician, or other creative person or culture bearer.
• You live or work in Minnesota or the 11 Native Nations that share the same geography.
• You live, work, or have a connection with the community in which your project is taking place.
• The community/place is 25,000 people or less.
• Eligible artists may only submit one application.
• Optional Virtual Info session: Friday, March 5, 12 - 1 p.m. (session will be recorded).
• Application deadline: Friday, April 2 at 11:59 p.m.
• Acceptance notifications: Wednesday, April 21.
• Mandatory projects meeting (virtual) on Friday, April 30, 12 - 2 p.m.
• Once approved, artists will be given a contract.
• Payment will be received within two weeks of signing the contract.
• Activities must take place between May 1 and October 31, 2021.
Questions via email will be answered on a best effort basis: michele@springboardforthearts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.