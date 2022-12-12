It could have been a lot worse if a fire sprinkler had not done its job at the Minnesota Veterans Home at 1821 N Park Street over the weekend.
The Fergus Falls Fire Department responded at 1:12 PM on Dec. 10. A general fire alarm activation of a heat detector and water flow alarm was reported along with staff onsite calling 911 confirming there was a fire in the North East wing of the building.
Chief Ryan Muchow said the Veterans Home staff quickly ensured the accountability of the residents and moved those near the fire to an adjacent wing for protection.
Upon Police and Fire Department arrival it was found that the fire was in a laundry room and had been contained by the fire sprinkler system. Smoke, however, had filled the common area surrounding the room. Firefighters from the first arriving engine company ensured the fire was out, while additional arriving crews worked to ventilate smoke from the building, shut down the fire sprinkler system and conduct air monitoring throughout the facility. The area where the fire originated had minor fire damage and moderate water damage. Onsite staff began water cleaning immediately.
Due to a reported fire in a large care facility, the Elizabeth and Underwood Fire Departments were immediately requested through mutual aid. They were canceled prior to arriving on scene.
Upon completing an investigation with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was determined to be unintentional with it originating in the ceiling ventilation fan within the laundry room.
Muchow said firefighters were on scene for approximately 1 1/2 hours ventilating and investigators remained on scene for an additional 2 hours. The Department responded with three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck and two command staff.
No injuries were reported. The fire department was assisted on scene by the Fergus Falls Police Department, Ringdahl EMS and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.
Muchow said the fire department also wanted to acknowledge the commendable actions of Veterans Home staff. A damage estimate is not available at this time.
