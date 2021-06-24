The Rotary Foundation’s Lucky Duck Derby returns to the Otter Tail River in a fundraising event in support of the Splash Pad that is currently underway. “The Rotary Foundation serves to promote community and this was a project coordinated between the City (of Fergus Falls) and Rotary. The Morning Rotary is/has raised funds for the pavilion currently under construction. And the Noon Rotary is raising funds for the Splash Pad,” explained Rotarian Brian Tjaden.
The fundraiser, which supports various projects within the community, occurs annually during the Shop-Move-N-Groove event. Rotarians sell 1,000 tickets at $10 each. Each ticket “adopts” a rubber duck that is numbered in conjunction with a ticket number.
On July 15, 1,000 ducks will be dropped into the river at the Lincoln Avenue bridge near the Balance Gymnastics Center at 5 p.m. Spectators have the best view of the race from Veteran’s Park, behind the Fire Station, as the ducks race toward the finish line just before the Cascade bridge. The first three ducks to finish result in a $1,000 first, $500 second, and $250 third place prize for the ticket holder with the number corresponding to the duck. All proceeds will go to the Splash Pad via the Rotary Foundation.
Tickets can be purchased through any Noon Rotarian or at Victor Lundeen Co. or Olson’s Furniture. Winners need not be present to win.
