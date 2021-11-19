Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Stained, a glass art studio formerly known as Flamingo Glass has transferred owners and has reopened. Located in the lower level of The Flower Mill Unique Floral Expressions at 205 W. Lincoln Ave., the studio will provide both unique glass art and supplies via retail sales and art classes for all skill levels.
Bill and Leanne Meis own the downtown-based flower shop and previously leased the lower level to Flamingo Glass, a full-service stained-glass business that previously specialized in custom work, restoration, and stained glass and glass fusing classes. The business closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. After considering the impact to the arts culture, Meis decided to purchase the business and keep the art of stained glass alive in the region.
Meis said, “We decided to invest in the stained glass business and open the doors again because of the demand we witnessed.” He continued, “The glass company shared the same address and phone number as The Flower Mill. The employees there had fielded so many phone calls and visits from artists in the region expressing their concerns and desires to not lose access to this art form which has existed for so long in downtown Fergus Falls.”
Just as Flamingo Glass had done in years past, Stained will open their doors for family-friendly glass art projects during the annual Over the River Holiday Festival. Stay tuned for additional details surrounding the Dec. 4 event in downtown Fergus Falls.
GFF’s CEO NeTia Bauman said, “ The arts community is a proven economic driver, especially in Minnesota. Fergus Falls is fortunate to welcome Stained to the art and business community and we look forward to their impact on our economy.”
The studio will be open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-12 p.m. or by appointment. Classes will be available in the evenings and on weekends as well. Stay in the know via Facebook @stainedff or call 218-736-7877 for more information.
