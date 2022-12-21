The Fergus Falls City Council, on Dec. 19, approved a resolution authorizing the advertising of bids for the Union and Lincoln Avenue resurfacing project which was paused earlier in the year.
The major resurfacing project stretches from Union to Fir Avenues to Lincoln and Lincoln to Friberg Avenues.
In June, 2022 when bids were opened, the lowest bid was approximately $1.35 million higher than the estimated construction cost therefore, so at that time the council rejected all the bids in an effort to re-tool the project. The bidders cited the high price of fuel, lack of available workforce and materials for the higher than expected pricing. Two bids were received for the project from Central Specialties Inc. of Alexandria and Mark Sand and Gravel of Fergus Falls. The original engineer’s estimate for the project was $1.2 million, both were rejected.
According to a memorandum presented to council on Dec. 19, it stated that the revisions generally consisted of a longer working day contract duration for construction, with a final completion date giving the prospective contractor 50 working days to complete the project anytime during the summer months however, the construction must be completed by Sept. 30, 2023.
Brian Yavarow, city engineer, mentioned in the memorandum that an alternate bid was presented which would prospectively consist of removing deteriorated street paver bricks with concrete borders and installing a full bituminous street section. This would apply to each intersection along Lincoln Avenue. He also states that based on communication from the contractors, salvaging work around these street features was expensive.
However, Yavarow noted that the state has not approved that alternate method yet. Preliminary review discussions indicate the city may have to accept the lowest price regardless of what is desired.
Council member Anthony Hicks inquired about a proposed timeline.
“My concern is, we’re going to be doing some of this work in the parking lot obviously between City Hall and Lincoln, are they going to be concurrent, as parking is kind of at a premium. If we’re blocking Lincoln on the one side downtown and we sort of got this project, what is the likely timeline on this project?” stated Hicks.
In responding to Hicks, Yavarow also said he wants to make sure businesses are able to be accessed during construction.
“We don’t have a schedule for right now. I did note in the memo when work is taking place on Lincoln, one of the objectives was to maintain business operations to the fullest extent so therefore we need permitting construction on the north half of the project while there’s maybe perhaps eastbound traffic and then we’d be switching it over. That was in consideration of managing some of the congestion we do have. There will be some difficulties during the construction, but this is a resurfacing project. It kind of hinders on what we’re going to be doing in these intersections with the ped grants and the alternate I noted in there,” said Yavarow.
The resolution was approved.
A motion was also passed during the meeting appointing and re-appointing city board and commission members for 2023:
Public Arts Commission
Patricia Wahl-Reappointment
Kim Embretson-New Appointment
Erinn Webb-Reappointment
Christine Lawson
Roger Sodsod-New Appointment
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Mallory Jarvi
Katrina Johnson
Mike Thorson-Reappointment
Jeney Christensen-Reappointment
Human Rights Commission
Mike Trudeau-Reappointment
Krystyne Fransen
Don Mayo
Mary Weaver-New Appointment
Heritage Preservation Commission
Chris Schuelke
Gordon Hydukovich-Reappointment
Jona Brown-Reappointment
Tom Hintgen
Lois Josefson
Ben Underwood-New Appointment
Brad Sunde-New Appointment
Library Board
Sharon Hintgen-Reappointment
Pete Wasberg
Amber Leopold
Matthew Lape
Sarah Thacker-New Appointment
Natural Resources Advisory
Cedar Walters
Jacob Nelson
Cody Dock
Chris Byrnes-New Appointment
Beth Monke-New Appointment
Park Board
Gayle Jacobson-New appointment
Tami Revering
April Thompson
Lynn Wolters
Tasha Rohlfs-New appointment
Planning Commission
Laurel Kilde-Reappointment
Matt Peske
Nate Kunde
Ryan Fullerton
Sarah Duffy
Mike Walls-New Appointment
Wayne Schuett-New Appointment
Port Authority
Brent Thompson-Reappointment
Tom Rufer-Reappointment
Al Kremeier-New Appointment
Anthony Hicks-Reappointment
Bridget Leonard-Reappointment
Rebecca Petersen-Reappointment
Steve Schoeneck-Reappointment
Public Safety
Skip Zielen-Reappointment
Mark Hovland
Wade Swenson