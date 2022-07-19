Volunteers are being sought after to help monitor and protect waters throughout Minnesota through the U of M event Starry Trek 2022 that will be taking place on Aug. 20.
U of M staff are encouraging the public to get involved in efforts to identify and help fight the problem of various invasive species in the area, with this particular program focusing on the starry stonewort.
These aggressive macro algae produces bushy, bright-green growths characterized by star-shaped bulbils; they don’t have the vascular systems like true plants and each branchlet is a single cell. Starry stonewort is native to Eurasia and since its accidental introduction into U.S. waters through contaminated bilge water, the macro algae has had widespread negative impacts on area waterways; it forms dense mats on the water’s surface which inhibits recreation, overtakes habitats and outcompetes native aquatic plants and results in unsuitable habitats, shelter and food for nesting native animals.
Stonewort is listed as a prohibited invasive species in Minnesota, meaning it is unlawful to possess, transport, purchase or introduce without having a proper permit for disposal, control, research or education.
The starry stonewort was first discovered in Minnesota in Lake Koronis in 2015, and has since spread to 19 surrounding water bodies. Early intervention is critical for controlling the species, with the DNR and surrounding lake associations mobilizing for hand-pulling efforts that have since been widely regarded as successful.
Megan Weber is an extension educator with the U of M Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center and explains the importance of getting citizens involved in the management efforts. “This event is a terrific way for people to get outdoors, get educated about aquatic invasive species and help protect their area lakes. The information we gain at this event helps researchers and managers understand its current distribution and potentially take action if new infestations are found.”
People wanting to participate in Starry Trek 2022 are not required to bring any equipment or experience to the event — expert training on monitoring protocols, identification and removal procedures will be provided onsite. Registration is required but free and a parent or legal guardian must accompany children under 18.
There are currently 26 training sites throughout Minnesota, including one in Otter Tail County; volunteers will meet at these locations for training and then will travel to area public water access points to search for starry stonewort, returning at the end of the day to report their findings.
James Wooton is a volunteer and aquatic invasive species detector and speaks to the coordination required in such a sweeping effort to control the noxious species. “We’re happy to be partnering with the Minnesota AISRC once again for this event. Protecting our lakes for future generations is really important to us all, and we need to make sure we’re doing the best we can to prevent the spread of AIS in our beloved lakes, rivers and streams.”
More information on the event can be found at starrytrek.org.