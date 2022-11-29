A bright night for Ottertail

Otter Dazzle will be taking place in the city of Ottertail on Dec. 3. Including a fireworks display near dusk (part of last season's fireworks above).

 Submitted | Kathleen Grobeck

Otter Dazzle, in Ottertail City, will be kicking off this year on Dec. 3, with the Lions Pancake Breakfast at the Ottertail City Community Center (starting at 8 a.m.)



