Otter Dazzle, in Ottertail City, will be kicking off this year on Dec. 3, with the Lions Pancake Breakfast at the Ottertail City Community Center (starting at 8 a.m.)
The event has been taking place for nearly 20 years and has evolved quite a bit since it was first held; originally called Santa Days, it was in the old firehouse in Ottertail City and featured a Santa appearance paired with Christmas-themed movies.
“Back then, they did more outdoor activities,” explains Ronald Grobeck, the Ottertail mayor. “Turkey bowling is one example and it’s something we’re bringing back for this year.”
Grobeck explains that when the new firehouse was built was when the event really started to change and when it became known as Otter Dazzle: “We started doing different things. For example, instead of continuing on with the parade of lights, in 2016 we started the Christmas tree lighting event.”
The mayor describes how in the city park various businesses would put up decorated trees along with their respective signs around a larger main tree erected specifically for the event.
It’s evolved even further for this year, with the trees being replaced by various light-up shapes and icons of snowmen and other holidays favorites: “We installed this machine that flashes the various designs to Christmas music – there are probably twelve different icons this year throughout the city park.”
Events run throughout the day, highlighted by a vendor and craft fair, hot food and beverages, plus a visit from Santa.
At about 5 p.m. there is a countdown where all of the lighting arrays are turned on, followed by a fireworks display: “It’s probably one of the biggest ones in Otter Tail County. It takes place right across the street from the water tower.”
Following the display there’s a chili feed in the community center along with a freewill offering with donations going to a local nonprofit called “The Bridge,” an organization that provides food and clothing to area residents in need.
