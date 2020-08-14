Joanne Ryan has found herself a new home in Minnesota as director of the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center (PWLC).
Ryan left her position at the Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge in south-central Oklahoma recently to fill a three-year vacancy at the PWLC campus located on State Highway 210 East in Fergus Falls.
Ryan has been with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for five years. Prior to joining there she spent 10 years in the National Park Service — a job which saw her serving at parks in several states.
Ryan is no stranger to traveling. She was born in Santiago, Chile, when her father was stationed in South America as a soldier in the United States Marine Corps. Ryan lived in more than a dozen states with her family while growing up and would often change schools twice a year.
What kind of person does such an adventurous life produce?
“A pretty adaptable one,” Ryan laughed. “It leaves you feeling fairly at home wherever you go.”
Her college years were spent at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the University of Arizona in Tucson.
Ryan was interested in woodworking, furniture design and ceramics during her college days in Philadelphia.
“They don’t sound very related to working with land management but in fact I tap into that degree more than anything else,” Ryan said.
Ryan has a great deal of experience in prairie restoration work. At Tishomingo she served as an education specialist.
While adapting to new environments has been a constant in Ryan’s adventurous life she was pleased upon her arrival in west-central Minnesota to find some plant species common to Oklahoma as well.
“Those that I see here at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center are very similar to those we were restoring at Tishomingo,” Ryan said.
Two of the features of the Fergus Falls area that have struck Ryan are more water and less heat.
Besides finding the countryside and the community “stunningly beautiful” Ryan has found the residents to be “very friendly and welcoming.”
Ryan has directives to follow and the pandemic to wrestle with but she also wants to offer more outreach to the community in the form of adding new partnerships to the ones that already exist.
“My duties here are supporting this fabulous education operation they have going on, supporting the employees who are on the ground delivering services to the schools, to the children and the public, and there are a lot of facilities management things and then the restoration work.”
Ryan worked on the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, which is halfway between Tishomingo and Fergus Falls.
Ryan has also taught at public schools in Montana and Virginia.
“Life’s an adventure,” Ryan said. “It is an adventure on behalf of the environment right now. It’s really important in this day and age in my mind to really work hard on the importance of preserving our native species. This is a wonderful platform for that.”
