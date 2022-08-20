Along with being known for its animal showing barns, funnel cakes and butter sculptures, the MN State Fair 2022 will feature new programs offered through the DNR to get Minnesotans more involved with the great outdoors.
The Minnesota State Fair is technically older than the state itself.
The fair originated from an 1854 exhibition meant to highlight agriculture and promote farming in the region and became an official event in 1859, the year after Minnesota was granted its statehood.
While funnel cakes, strawberry milkshakes, deep-fried candy bars and turkey drumsticks are state fair mainstays, 2022 will welcome in a variety of new treats. Chicken tandoori rolls, breakfast gnocchi and deep-fried corn masa empanadas are only of few of the newcomers to this year’s celebration of everything Minnesota.
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair will run from Aug. 25 through Labor Day and includes some new additions from the Minnesota DNR.
“We’re thrilled to connect with Minnesotans again at the State Fair to promote getting outside and enjoying all the amazing natural resources of our state,” DNR commissioner Sarah Strommen states.
The DNR set up its iconic log building within the fairgrounds in 1934, a location that exists as a touch point for people wanting to learn more about the vast resources and outdoor opportunities in the state.
Some of the programs and exhibits available to fairgoers include outdoor fishponds holding as many as 40 different species, direct access to DNR staff for questions and a live music venue on an outdoor stage.
“Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or are considering your first visit to Minnesota’s public lands, you can find the DNR at the fair to celebrate and learn more about the great outdoors in Minnesota,” Strommen says.
New programs and events this year include a Minnesota mammal interactive program, a talk on wildfires, musical performances from the Gracenotes, The Church Basement Ladies and a skillset teaching program aimed at introducing valuable outdoor techniques to outdoor enthusiast.
Other new attractions include but are far from limited to the 75th celebration of the FFA show, 12 new vendors in the sports and outdoors category and a slew of new creative activity competitions.
Keen concertgoers will have a bevy of artists to choose from including Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin, The Beach Boys, The Temptations and Florida Georgia Line. Jim Gaffigan will also be presenting for his current series The Fun Tour on August 30, beginning at 7 p.m.
More information about Minnesota State Fair events and programs can be found at the following: mnstatefair.org.
