The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering a 55-plus driver discount refresher course at the New York Mills Public School, 209 Hayes St. Room 409, March 4.

The class will go from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will save you up to 10% on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update attendees on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $22 and the eight-hour course is $26. For more information or to register, visit our website at mnsafetycenter.org or call 1-888-234-1294.

