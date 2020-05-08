The Lake Country Cruisers Car Club recently announced the cancelation of its July car show in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Multi-Cultural Friendship Festival is also canceled this year.

Both organizations are exploring other options to host an event with the Mult-Cultural Friendship Committee looking into online options.

The Erhard July 4th Committee is expected to meet soon to decide the fate of the annual holiday celebration. 

