The Lake Latoka Rest Area on eastbound Interstate 94 near Alexandria will temporarily close for building maintenance, starting April 26-April 29.

There will be no running water in the building while crews replace water softener, chlorinate the well and perform building repairs. During this work, parking will remain open.  

More than 20 million travelers stop at Minnesota rest areas annually. To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s online search tool to learn about services and access at each site by visiting mndot.gov/restareas.

