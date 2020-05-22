On May 12 the Pelican Rapids City Council reviewed estimates from Climate Makers about installing new 80% efficient furnaces and related fixtures for an estimate of $15,200.
An estimate of $65,150 was also submitted for improving the air conditioning system. The library will not receive the updates until worked into the city’s 2021 budget.
