State Rep. Bud Nornes, R-Fergus Falls, announces the Prospect House in Battle Lake is receiving a $4,800 history grant from Minnesota Legacy appropriations via the Arts and Culture Heritage Fund.

Nornes said the Minnesota Historical Society indicated to him the funding will allow the Prospect House to “hire a qualified museum consultant to conduct a general preservation needs assessment survey and long-range collections preservation plan.”

“Congratulations to the Prospect House for earning this grant, especially since competition for these dollars is stiff,” Nornes said. “We are fortunate to have the Prospect House in the heart of Otter Tail County and this funding will be valuable in their efforts to preserve history.”

The Prospect House also in recent months was awarded a $10,000 state grant to develop curriculum regarding “Industrialization in Minnesota” for use in Minnesota classrooms. More information regarding history grants through the MHS is available at legacy.mnhs.org/grants.

