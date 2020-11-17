With snow on the ground and the holiday season in the air, the Lake Region Pioneer Threshermen’s Association will be hosting the second Dalton Christmas Fest event Saturday, Dec. 12.
The Lake Region Pioneer Threshermen’s Association in Dalton hosts an annual fall pioneer threshing event at their showgrounds and outdoor living museum. With this available at their fingertips the association has been wanting to utilize this resource in more ways than just for the fall threshing shows.
Last year, they hosted the first Dalton Christmas Fest event on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, which partnered with the town’s Santa Day and offered a wide array of events throughout the day, culminating with the combination of complimentary horse-drawn sleigh rides or self-guided driving or walking tours through the Pioneer Village which had been transformed into a festival of lights.
In spite of the very cold and ungodly temperature of 30 degrees below zero, the group estimated they had over 400 attendees. All of the activities were limited to the one day, however, the self-guided festival of lights at the Pioneer Village continued every evening until Sunday, Jan. 4, 2020.
This year, the association will have its second main event on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 5:30 p.m. to about 7:30 p.m. The activities have been modified considerably this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the activities will be taking place outside while enforcing the COVID safety guidelines.
Not only do they want to be able to offer this event to people again this year, and have it become a tradition for families, this year the group feels it’s even more important to provide an event for families that can get them out of the house as one way to combat virus fatigue and that they can do as their own self-contained activity. The group plans to have at least 40 buildings or attractions included in this year’s light exhibit.
The Pioneer Village will be open and lit this year from Saturday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.
This is a commitment to the community and is created by a team of many community volunteers. Those looking to attend can also visit the Dalton Christmas Fest Facebook page where pictures and more can be found.
